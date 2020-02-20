Spending his days soaring across the sky above the majestic Kruger National Park in a SANParks Air-wing plane, Chief Pilot Jaco Nel knows he is living the dream - and Total is helping to make it possible.
Another Total partner helping people live their dream is the Sibikwa Arts Academy in Benoni, which encourages learning through creative arts.
The cornerstone of Total’s corporate social investment strategy is to ensure that they nurture longstanding relationships that result in lasting growth and sustainability.
A leading oil and gas company, Total has been involved with SANParks for 61 years, and with the Sibikwa Arts Academy for over 20 years.
Due to the considerable escalation in poaching, especially rhino poaching, 85% of the SANParks Air-wing’s aerial support missions are in support of anti-poaching initiatives.