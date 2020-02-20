Total's passion for long-term social investment helps turn dreams into reality









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Spending his days soaring across the sky above the majestic Kruger National Park in a SANParks Air-wing plane, Chief Pilot Jaco Nel knows he is living the dream - and Total is helping to make it possible. Another Total partner helping people live their dream is the Sibikwa Arts Academy in Benoni, which encourages learning through creative arts. The cornerstone of Total’s corporate social investment strategy is to ensure that they nurture longstanding relationships that result in lasting growth and sustainability. A leading oil and gas company, Total has been involved with SANParks for 61 years, and with the Sibikwa Arts Academy for over 20 years. Due to the considerable escalation in poaching, especially rhino poaching, 85% of the SANParks Air-wing’s aerial support missions are in support of anti-poaching initiatives.

However, one of the biggest challenges of such an operation is the high costs, of which fuel costs form a third. In answer to this, Total sponsors the Air-wing project with fuel, jet fuel, and avgas.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

#SAINCmet Chief Pilot, Jaco Mol, who says that Total’s backing has ensured a huge boost in the efficiency of their operation.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Sibikwa Arts Academy is an award winning multi-disciplinary holistic arts and culture centre and is active in vocational training in the performing arts, arts education, community development through the arts and the creation of innovative South African performance pieces.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Through this social investment, Total is not only uplifting communities, but is also continuing their legacy of lasting impact.