Toyota and Durban Chamber launch a joint SMME Development Program

By BR Correspondent DURBAN - Toyota South Africa Motors in partnership with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC, has launched a business development program for 13 SMEs that are Toyota suppliers. This Supplier Development Program is mentorship-focussed to take these businesses to higher levels through a targeted development approach to support the growth of these individual businesses This programme will be running for six months (July to December 2020), and, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic restrictions, all training and mentorship sessions will be facilitated virtually. The business development programme will include:

1. Covid-19 Workplace Readiness

2. Business Planning and Compliance

3. Product Innovation

4. Sales and Marketing

5. Financial Management and Record Keeping

6. Costing and Pricing

7. Mentorship

Participating SMEs on the programme are:

1. Clean Spot

2. Comms Cabling

3. Ethekwini Business Solutions

4. Fitama Protection Services

5. Madiba Fire and Security (Pty) Ltd

6. Ndeya Projects & Services CC T/A

7. Qubuka Cleaning Services

8. Reddot Group

9. Thompson Industrial Painting & Maintenance Services CC

10. Vyasa Trading

11. Xcelerator Plumbing Services

12. Zee Bee Freight and Logistics

14. Ziphilise Construction & Cleaning Enterprise

TSAM’s Enterprise and Supplier Development Manager, Nonceba Biyela, said, “The importance of Supplier Development in the automotive sector is further emphasised by the South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM) which, rightfully so, seeks to promote the development of suppliers in Component Manufacturing.”

“TSAM strongly believes that the development of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) is pivotal for the projected industry goals to be achieved. TSAM has therefore launched “Toyota: Driving Change” – an SMME Development programme aimed at equipping candidates with business skills and other valuable competencies,” added Biyela.

Through the programme, participants will acquire some much-needed skills in the areas of business diversification, creation of sustainable business models, business competitiveness and visibility.

Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber, said, "The overall objective of the programme is to build on critical business competencies and capabilities of the selected suppliers to a level where they can apply such skills independently, thus improving the overall standard of their operations.”

“The Durban Chamber, as the implementing partner of the programme, has developed a comprehensive action plan, partnering with New Seasons as a trusted training partner, to deliver the programme according to the needs of both Toyota Motors SA and its fifteen suppliers,” concluded Phili.

