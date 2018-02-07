In this Nov. 13, 2017, photo, Toyota Logo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo. Toyota Motor Corp. reported Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 an October-December profit of 941.8 billion yen ($8.6 billion), up from 486.5 billion yen the same period the previous year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)





Japan’s largest carmaker has also revised its operating profit forecast for the year to March from ¥2trln to ¥2.2trln and its sales outlook from ¥28.5trln to ¥29trln. Toyota has seen its net profit for the October-to-December quarter nearly double to ¥941.8bn from the same period in 2016, while posting an operating profit of ¥673.6bn, up by a staggering 53.6percent from the year before.





Sales have grown 7.4percent to ¥7.6trln in the three-month period. Overseas vehicle sales edged down 0.5percent from a year earlier to 1.74 million units in the quarter, while those in Japan rose 3.4percent to 552 000 units, Toyota said.





INTERNATIONAL - Toyota has lifted its net profit outlook for the current financial year to a record ¥2.4trillion (R263.26 billion) from ¥1.95trln it had estimated three months ago amid a US tax cut, the carmaker said yesterday.