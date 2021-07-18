Toyota SA receives positive feedback from local government

TOYOTA South Africa Motors (TSAM) has announced that it received a positive response from the city and the province in the form of a recovery roadmap from the City of Durban, according to a statement from the company. TSAM said the positive response has gone a long way to assuage the fears of TSAM’s parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

This follows a call to action letter that was sent to local government from TMC after TSAM was forced to close operations following the looting, destruction of property and protests in KwaZulu-Natal. The letter, which is addressed to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, asks local government for a clear understanding of the City’s countermeasures to get the issues under control. According to the company, manufacturing operations in the south of Durban were forced to close from Monday, July 12, and they were uncertain when it would be safe enough to resume operations.

TMC said in the letter that the closure of operations jeopardised TSAM’s future sustainability as the company attempted to recover following the Covid-19 pandemic. TSAM was one of many companies that were forced to close operations in KwaZulu-Natal because of the looting and protests. Retailers Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Woolworths and Game, among others, were forced to close down their stores because of looting and unrest in the province.