INTERNATIONAL - Toyota Motor Corp. is forecasting sales of 10.77 million vehicles worldwide during 2020, nudging it closer to No. 1 automaker Volkswagen AG.
Toyota’s outlook, which includes vehicles sold by subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd., shows slight growth from an estimated 10.72 million vehicles this year. Volkswagen sold 10.8 million units in 2018 and said in October it expects deliveries to be little changed this year.
Automakers are fighting to sell cars in a difficult environment, with tepid economic growth worldwide and trade tensions forcing them to cut profitability outlooks and slash more than 80,000 jobs. At the same time, they are seeking new growth by investing in a once-in-a-generation industry shift toward electric vehicles, self-driving technologies and ride-on-demand business models.