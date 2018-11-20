Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa is celebrating the kick-off to the festive shopping season with the reveal of their Black Friday deals.

DURBAN - Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa is celebrating the kick-off to the festive shopping season with the reveal of its highly anticipated Black Friday deals. The traditional Black Friday shopping bonanza sets off on November, 23, for one day only.

Popularly known as “the biggest sale day of the year”, Black Friday toy and baby product deals will provide parents the opportunity to snap up high quality merchandise on a budget, just in time for Christmas.

“We know many of our customers look forward to our Black Friday deals every year, which allows them the opportunity to start shopping early and save big on some of the hot items of the season,” said Nicole Jansen Van Vuuren the marketing manager for Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa.

“Customers can expect impressive discounts on our biggest brands with savings up to 70%, and this includes our online store as well as our stores in Namibia, Zambia and Botswana,” added Van Vuuren.

For customers who make Black Friday in-store shopping part of their tradition, stores will open at 8:00 am and remain open for trade until late to meet shopper’s needs.

The items that are on sale cater to both boys and girl as well as babies so shoppers will have a variety of toys to get for their families.

Items that are on sale for Black Friday include dolls, Hatchimals, action figures and toy cars. Also included on the list of Black Friday items are board games, bicycles, the PS4 and PS 4 games as well as the XBOX.

