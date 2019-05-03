Mr Price became the first retailer to list on A2X Markets saying that its issued share capital would not be affected. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – Retail and apparels group Mr Price made its debut on the A2X Markets yesterday, taking up its secondary listing on the new stock exchange while keeping its primary listing on the JSE. Mr Price became the first retailer to list on A2X Markets saying that its issued share capital would not be affected.

A2X chief executive Kevin Brady said Mr Price’s listing heralded good prospects for the alternative stock exchange.

“Mr Price has a long history of delivering value to shareholders and we look forward to helping them do just that by offering a secondary platform on which to trade Mr Price shares. It is encouraging that companies from across various sectors see the benefits that a secondary listing can bring.

"Not only does it provide an alternative venue on which to transact but the low fee structure drives significant savings for the end investor creating a better-quality market by narrowing spreads and attracting new liquidity,” Brady said.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange which provides a secondary listing venue for companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority in terms of the Financial Markets Act. A2X has nine approved brokers that account for about 50 percent of market activity.

Since its inception in October 2017, A2X has attracted group like Naspers, Aspen Pharmacare, Standard Bank, Growthpoint Properties, African Rainbow Minerals, Sanlam and Coronation Fund Managers.

Mr Price boasts a market capitalisation of more than R56 billion and its listing on A2X has helped to push the exchange’s combined market capitalisation to more than R2.4 trillion in less than two years of its existence.

Its listing will bring the number of companies available for trade on A2X to 19 from many key sectors which include media, mining, banking, property, fast-moving consumer goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and telecos.

The retailer announced its intention to list on the A2X last month with chief executive Mark Blair explaining that the listing was to give their current investors more choice while opening opportunities to attract potential new investors.

In January, Mr Price reported disappointing third quarter results to end December, with the group blaming prevailing economic and retail environments.

During the third quarter of the financial year ending March 30, retail sales and other income grew 3.5 percent to R7.1bn. Total retail sales of R6.7bn, including franchise, were 2 percent higher.

In its largest market, South Africa, the group has had to deal with reduced consumer spending power which includes low growth, rising unemployment and inflation levels, a VAT rate increase, higher average fuel prices and an interest rate hike in November last year.

Mr Price shares closed 1.72 percent higher at R220.35 on the JSE on Thursday.

