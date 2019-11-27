SA Taxi, which completed an ownership transaction with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in February, said yesterday that the use of technology would have a positive social impact and increase commuter safety.
Chief executive David Hurwitz said that its partnership with Santaco had led to a broadening of their total addressable market and assisted in the creation of new products in new and existing segments of the minibus taxi industry.
“This will not only benefit SA Taxi, but will also be highly beneficial to the minibus taxi industry as a whole. Ultimately, SA Taxi intends to leverage its telematics and rewards programmes data to connect to South Africa’s 250000 minibus taxi operators selling existing finance and insurance, and new products suited to the needs of minibus taxi operators,” Hurwitz said.
SA Taxi, a vertically integrated taxi platform which provided developmental finance, insurance and other services to empower minibus taxi owners in the country, has already partnered with Bridgestone this year through its SA Taxi Rewards to launch a tyre programme to add to the successful fuel rewards programme.