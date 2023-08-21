Transcend announces a clean-out dividend prior to delisting

Emira Property Fund said Friday it had made a firm offer to acquire Transcend Residential Property Fund shares from its minority shareholders at R6.30 per share, and Transcend will also pay its shareholders a clean-out dividend. Transcend and Emira concluded an agreement on Friday through which Emira intends to make an offer to acquire all of the issued ordinary shares of Transcend by way of a scheme of arrangement.

The offer R6.30 per share offer is in cash, and Transcend will be delisted once the transaction is concluded. In terms of the scheme, a dividend will be declared and paid for the six months to September 30, as well as a clean-out dividend, the company’s said in a joint announcement on Friday. The amount of the clean-out distribution will be in line with Transcend’s distribution policy, and in line with its guidance provided to shareholders in the financial results for the 15 months ended on March 31, 2023.

Transcend listed on the JSE in 2016 so that it could get access to institutional investment funding and the potential to use its shares as acquisition currency to grow its property portfolio and enhance shareholder returns. However, Transcend’s ability to meet its objectives was hampered by the lack of investment appetite for small, illiquid counters. In addition, Transcend shares trade at a discount to their underlying net asset value, which results in any capital raise at market value being highly dilutive to existing Transcend shareholders, the company’s directors said in an announcement on Friday.

“Under these circumstances, the board of directors of Transcend and Emira believe Transcend’s continued listing on the JSE is not justified and that the limitations imposed by the regulatory processes and costs associated with a JSE listing outweigh the benefits thereof in the current environment,” they said. All Transcend shareholders, including Emira, will participate in the clean-out distribution. Emira already holds 68.15% of Transcend’s share capital. Other shareholders, SA Corporate Real Estate, International Housing Solutions (RF)and IHS (SAWHF Interest) Proprietary have indicated they will support the scheme of arrangement.