JOHANNESBURG - Transnet and Ledjadja Coal, a sub- sidiary of Australian- and JSE-listed Resource Generation (Resgen), yesterday penned a ten-year R10 billion transportation agreement to move coal from Lephalale in Limpopo to the Richards Bay Terminal Grindrod in KwaZulu-Natal.
Transnet said the take or pay agree- ment involves the transportation of 3.6 million tons of coal annually from Ledjadja’s Boikarabelo Mine in the Waterberg (district) to Richards Bay for export, mainly to India. Boikarabelo is expected to load its first coal to the port from June 2022.
Transnet’s chief customer officer Mike Fanucchi said that the signing of the contract was a significant mile- stone, as it gave Ledjadja a sense of security on its business plan.