Transnet and Minerals Council SA partner to resolve railway derailments

Transnet and the Minerals Council said they had agreed to collaborate on a number of key areas, including addressing corridor-specific issues during a workshop held on Monday.

Minerals Council president Nolitha Fakude said: “We are firmly of the view that the mining sector and Transnet are joined at the hip. It is crucial for us to collaborate and realise real synergies that grow export volumes, promote greater investment and growth in mining, and which grows Transnet’s revenue streams and sustainability.”

Last month, Transnet suffered the second significant derailment on the coal line since the start of the financial year when a loaded export coal train with 208 wagons derailed on its way to Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Transnet chief executive Portia Derby said: “We have a shared interest in ensuring that we collaborate to better deliver on our respective mandates and move the South African economy forward.”