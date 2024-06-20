Transnet appoints Lekau ‘Solly’ Letsoalo as group chief operating officer

Transnet yesterday announced the appointment of seasoned logistics expert, Lekau “Solly” Letsoalo, as group chief operating officer with effect from July 1 this year. Letsoalo, who will report to the group chief executive, will oversee the work of the chief executives of all Transnet’s operating divisions, as well as group safety, security and digital transformation.

This comes as Transnet has embarked on a reform strategy to get the right personnel in key performance areas as it seeks to become a profitable state-owned logistics firm. A former chief operating officer of Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), Letsoalo has spent 14 years in the private sector – first, as managing director at Aveng Manufacturing; director for inbound logistics and general manager at Nampak; and, more recently, as chief executive of Cargo Carriers. Letsoalo has extensive knowledge of Transnet’s business operations.

While at TPT, he achieved significant milestones, such as expanding the Pier 2 container terminal, constructing the Pier 1 terminal, building the Ngqura container terminal, and modernising the Cape Town container terminal. Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said Letsoalo’s global exposure, including learning experiences in the US, UK, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan, have further enriched his leadership capabilities. “It is great to welcome Mr Letsoalo back to Transnet and to be able to draw on his global knowledge of the logistics industry at such an important time in our organisation’s history,” Phillips said.