Tau Morwe was addressing delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – There has been no growth in capacity at Transnet despite investments which have been made over the years, the state-owned logistics company's acting chief executive, Tau Morwe, said on Wednesday. “Over the years, we have been investing but what we have not seen is growth in the volumes,” he said, adding that dealing with corruption was an answer to questions on how Transnet was dealing with the challenges within the group.

“This is a response to the question that says ‘will all the problems that we currently have within Transnet, what is it that we are doing, what assurance can you give us that projects would be accomplished’.

Under the topic “Providing Freight Logistica Capacity to Meet the Demand for the Bulk Mining Commodities,” Morwe addressed delegates at the 25th annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. He told delegates that the group was dealing with corruption and past issues that emanated from state capture.

“We are dealing with issues of corruption, those are the things that we are dealing with. We are basically going back, revisiting the forensic reports, results which were not implemented and ensuring that we bring that into completion,” said Morwe, further adding fair disciplinary processes would be undertaken with individuals who have been implicated.

“In early December, we went to Parliament, to the portfolio committee of trade and industry, and we clear and in no uncertain terms told the parliamentary portfolio committee that when it comes to the 1,064 purchases, the acquisition of 1,064 locomotives contracts were irregular and therefore illegal,” he added.

African News Agency (ANA)