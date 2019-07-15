File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - State-owned freight and rail company Transnet says it has obtained a court interdict to stop the strike action by employees who have gone on a 'go-slow' at the Ngqura container terminal in Port Elizabeth for more than two weeks. Transnet workers are understaking the protest in a show of dissatisfaction about promotions.

This has forced truck drivers to wait up to 18 hours before they can drop off or collect goods, leaving products from the automotive, citrus, meat, textiles and electronic sectors stuck in transit.

In a statement on Sunday, Transnet said the labour court in Port Elizabeth had ordered workers to increase performance levels at the port.

Last week, Transnet said it had suspended 11 employees at the port for engaging in an illegal strike which had hurt operations, partly due to malicious radio interference.

The utility said since the suspensions, radio interference had stopped and operational performance had improved.

Performance levels at the Cape Town and Durban container terminals, which had also deteriorated, had now improved as well, it said.

Transnet acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy said the company was aware of the problems the go-slow protest had caused for various industries across the country.

"We are working around the clock to find solutions, including prioritizing urgent cargo. We are also continuing to refine our contingency plans in order to minimize the impact to the economy," Mahomedy said.

- African News Agency (ANA)