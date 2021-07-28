Transnet is getting ready to lift force majeure in staggered way

TRANSNET said yesterday that it was considering lifting a force majeure after five days of downtime that involved only using systems that could be operated manually to cope with a backlog of trucks, ships and empty dockyards. In a statement yesterday, Transnet said it expected that some applications may continue to run slowly over the next few days, while monitoring systems were brought back in a staggered manner, to minimise further risks and interruptions.

“It is expected that some applications may continue to run slowly over the next few days, while monitoring continues. All operating systems will be brought back in a staggered manner, to minimise further risks and interruptions,” the group said. Logistics groups, including the private road transport representative organisation, the Road Freight Association, said yesterday that operations had been seriously hampered by the four-day hiatus. “The terminals are berthing vessels as planned and facilitating loading and discharge operations with the shipping lines. We will continue to work directly with shipping lines to facilitate maximum import evacuation and further exports planned for future vessels.”

“Controls have been developed, in conjunction with the shipping lines and Sars’ Customs division to ensure safe clearance and evacuation of each container.” “A force majeure, communicated by Transnet Port Terminals on July 26 to customers, covering the period from July 22, is expected to be lifted soon," the parastatal said yesterday. Business continuity plans had enabled Transnet Freight Rail to continue utilising manual backup operations, and run trains as planned.