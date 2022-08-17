Transnet launches application in the High Court over spare parts dispute

Transnet SOC Ltd said it has today launched an application in the High Court to compel China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) E- Loco Supply (Pty) Ltd to make available to Transnet the spare parts and components which were imported. It was meant to service and maintain the 95 20E and 100 21E locomotives which Transnet had acquired from CRRC in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Story continues below Advertisement