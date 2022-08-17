Transnet launches application in the High Court over spare parts dispute

Transnet SOC Ltd said it has today launched an application in the High Court to compel China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) E- Loco Supply (Pty) Ltd to make available to Transnet the spare parts and components which were imported.
It was meant to service and maintain the 95 20E and 100 21E locomotives which Transnet had acquired from CRRC in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Transnet said on Wednesday that the application provides for an urgent hearing to secure the immediate release of the spares to Transnet for use in the locomotives, and for the amount due by Transnet to CRRC for such spares, if anything, to be determined in due course.
“Access to the spare parts and components will allow Transnet to bring back to service 53 Class 20E and 67 Class 21E long-standing locomotives - which have been long-standing as a result of the inability to access the required spares and components. In addition, it will contribute to timely maintenance of these two fleet classes,” Transnet further stated.
