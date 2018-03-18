



Transnet had applied for a 36percent increase in allowable revenue for its pipeline business.





This would have resulted in a 28percent increase in tariffs.





“If the minister of energy decides to use the pipeline tariff as a proxy for the cost of transporting fuel from Durban to Johannesburg, the consequent increase of 19percent will result in an increase of approximately 6.57cents per litre in the petroleum transportation levy for the Durban to Alrode destination,” Nersa said.





It said it had decided to cushion the adverse effects of the significant tariff increases.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Friday announced that it had granted Transnet a 26percent increase in allowable revenue, which translates to a 19percent increase in pipeline tariffs.