Transnet tough as rails as strike heats up

Transnet is taking a hardline on the strike begun by majority labour the United National Transport Union (UNTU) yesterday as it is expected today to meet with both unions over picketing rules of the protest expected to escalate on Monday, when the South African Transport Workers Union (SATAWU) enters the fray. Addressing delegates at the Mining Indaba in Johannesburg yesterday, CEO Portia Derby insisted that the strike was protected and that Untu in particular had not adhered to all requirements legitimising its rights to strike after negotiations started in May reached a stalemate.

"Its an unfortunate moment for the rest of our workers in particular because as you know, if you are in this room and you are a black person, or there is a black woman that you know, you know that our people are languishing at home without jobs and that has to stop," Derby said as an aside on the matter. Stoppages were reported at the Durban and Richards Bay port on Thursday after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) rejected the state-owned ports and rail operator’s latest pay offer. Earlier Transnet issued a statement that it was putting measures in place to ensure that the strike did not result in damage to assets and infrastructure.UNTU confirmed yesterday it had begun the strike but Secretary General Cobus van Ruuyen was not available to flesh out details of the first day of the picketing line.

SATAWU confirmed it had sent picketing rules to the Bargaining Council outlining the areas of picket, the behaviour of members and ensuring that nothing illegal would be undertaken in the name of the industrial action. "We have done everything we should have. Our members are going on strike from Monday, they are still at work for now. We will have the meeting at the Bargaining Council which will now be the liaison point between workers and employers,' Satawu Head of Communications Amanda Tshemese said. In a statement, Transnet said it was not yet in a position to predict the turnout of the strike or its potential impact on operations, but it remained committed to discussing the revised offer that was made to UNTU and the South African Transport Workers’ Union (SATAWU).

In the event of mass industrial action, contingency plans would be implemented. Staff have also been informed that the principle of no work-no pay would be enforced. " Transnet’s primary focus remains to avoid mass industrial action, as this will have a profound impact on economic activity across all sectors, and urges workers to consider the long-term consequences of the strike on themselves, their colleagues, their families and the South African economy as a whole.,' it said. Transnet's main points in the "revised offer" include a 3% increase to guaranteed pay, with effect from 1 April 2022.; the back-pay for the April to September 2022 period will be made in three equal amounts beginning January, February, and March 2023; from the end of October 2022, salaries will be paid with the 3% increase.• A once-off ex gratia payment to each employee, which amounts to R7 600 before tax, to be paid at the end of the financial year.

