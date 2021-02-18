TransUnion launches new credit scoring solution for the card invisibles

CAPE TOWN - TRANSUNION Africa has launched a new credit scoring solution called CreditVision Link that could result in millions of previously “credit invisible” and “thin file” South Africans gaining access to credit.

TransUnion estimates nearly 26 percent of adults are not able to access credit because they never built a credit history by leveraging a financial product, a statement said yesterday.

Consumers who don’t have a credit history often don’t qualify for credit, and CreditVision Link uses alternative data to help lenders better evaluate consumer risk for financial products such as clothing accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages.

“It will help consumers build financial security by getting access to responsible credit, while giving credit providers deeper insights into the risk behaviour of previously invisible and thin file segments of the population,” TransUnion Africa CreditVision product manager, Christelle Rall said.

TransUnion’s latest Financial Hardship report, which measures the impact of Covid-19 on consumers, found 82 percent of South Africans were financially impacted by the pandemic.