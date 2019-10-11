JOHANNESBURG - Travelstart Group’s acquisition of southern Africa’s Club Travel Group for an undisclosed amount this week got the green light from the Competition Tribunal.
In a statement yesterday, Travelstart said the transaction would boost its offering by adding Club Travel’s established complementary corporate and franchise divisions to create one of Africa’s largest, full-service travel groups.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Club Travel as the newest member of the Travelstart family,” said chief executive Stephan Ekbergh.