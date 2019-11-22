DURBAN - Travelstart.co.za, a South African online travel agency, has launched a new online bus booking platform.
The platform, available at bus.travelstart.co.za, will help customers save time and money by comparing bus tickets from competing companies and serving the cheapest fare for a return or one-way route within South Africa, or to neighbouring countries.
The platform lets customers search, book and pay for bus travel from numerous suppliers such as Greyhound, Eldo Coaches, Citiliner, Eagle Liner, Intercity Xpress and Intercape.
Customers can book tickets for up to ten passengers in a single booking and can filter search results by bus company, coach class and price. Payment can be made by credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express) at the time of booking, or at Pick n Pay stores countrywide.
Travelstart’s Managing Director Jerome Touze said that the bus booking complements existing online travel booking tools such as flights, hotels, vehicle hire and holiday packages.