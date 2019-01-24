Travelstart has launched a new service for companies and individuals called Travelstart for Business. Photo: File

DURBAN – Travelstart has launched Travelstart for Business, a business travel booking and reporting tool offered to companies and individuals globally. Travelstart’s head of product Pia Spratley said: "The market is flooded with complicated corporate travel solutions which seem to be stuck in the past, so we have shaped our product according to what companies want from a business travel tool."

Travelstart for Business offers a secure dashboard where companies can book travel, add travellers and monitor business travel through reporting tools.

Travellers can toggle between their personal and business travel accounts within the Travelstart site, separating personal and leisure bookings from those for work.

In addition, business travellers can benefit from negotiated fares, corporate deals, no setup fees and round-the-clock customer support.

According to Spratley, their mission is to make travel simple, and now they are focusing on simplifying business travel. Any company and individual can sign up for free by creating an account on the Travelstart website.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE