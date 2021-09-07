Trellidor earnings up sharply as consumers spend more on their homes

Trellidor Holdings increased headline earnings per share by 196 percent to 40.8 cents in the year to June 30, in spite of operational challenges such as higher raw material costs and logistical delays.

Earnings per share increased 296 percent to 40.7 cents a share, from a loss a share of 20.8 cents in the 2020 financial year.

A final gross dividend of 11 cents per share was declared - the final dividend was passed last year.

Management said the group benefited from an apparent upswing in consumer spend being focused on their residences.