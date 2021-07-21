The group told shareholders yesterday on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) that it only suffered opportunity cost losses after it shut down its Durban operations as a safety measure at the peak of the looting and vandalism.

SECURITY barriers manufacturer Trellidor is back in business with minimal loss from the week of unrest and looting.

"We are very thankful that our facility was not damaged, and our key suppliers are functional. We have put plans in place to catch up on the backlog of orders," the group said.

Trellidor has a 40-year history in South Africa for the design and manufacture of high-quality security gates and burglar bars for burglar-proofing homes and businesses.

The group was hard hit by the initial lockdown and slid into a loss of R24.54million in the year to end June last year, hurt by the closure of its manufacturing facilities for April due to the Covid-19 lockdown.