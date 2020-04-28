Trematon's joint deal with Balwin has lost momentum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - JSE-listed investment group Trematon Capital Investments said last week that its joint venture with Balwin Rentals lost momentum in the six months to end February due to general weakness in the residential market. The group said it was not planning to make any new purchases in 2020. Baldwin Rentals currently has a portfolio of 252 units and is achieving the projected yields and carrying values are market related. Trematon entered into this venture in 2018, with an effective interest of 22.5percent, together with Buffet Investments, KLT Holdings and Balwin Properties to acquire residential units specifically built by Balwin Properties for the rental market. The rest of its portfolio under Resi Investment Group and other residential property investments has been stable and has generated good returns due to very good entry prices. But the group added that the market sector in which Resi operated, rentals between R5000 and R15000 a month, was robust, but there was a big pipeline of supply currently under development and material rental growth in the next 12 months was unlikely.

During the period Resi sold 18 properties for R9.2million and the group said these disposals were all at or above carrying value and it did not make any purchases during the period.

In the half-year results, Resi contributed R2.3m profit to Trematon’s overall profits after it reported a loss of R3.2m a year earlier.

Trematon's other investments include Aria Property Group, Generation Education, Club Mykonos Langebaan and ASK Partners.

Trematon reported a flat revenue of R198.95m while operating profit increased slightly to R63.54m and marginal decline in profits to R4.16m.

“The main reason for this decline was the decrease in profit from equity accounted investments due to the sale of some of those investments in last year,” the group said.

The group reported earnings per share of 0.4cent a share and headline earnings per share of 0.01c.

The group said that it had been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown on all of its operations.

However, it said it had already implemented remote working tools for all staff well before lockdown and the majority of staff have continued working from home, other than those providing essential services as defined.

“Group policy has been to continue with normal operations as far as possible and to continue paying staff, rent, interest and other commitments during this period.

"It is the directors’ view that the costs of sudden, unplanned retrenchments would be more harmful to the group than any short-term savings and we intend to continue normal operations as long as that is practical.

"All unnecessary capital expenditure has been postponed and expenses will be deferred where possible,” the group said.

BUSINESS REPORT