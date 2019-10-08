JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Tribunal recognised Weelee as a participant in the case against a merger deal involving online car retailer, WeBuyCars, and Naspers-controlled MIH Ecommerce.
MIH Ecommerce owns the AutoTrader platform and online marketplace, OLX.
Weelee is an online intermediary that facilitates the sale of used vehicles by private individuals to second-hand vehicle dealers and competes with WeBuyCars.
The Tribunal on Tuesday in a statement said that the move followed Weelee’s application last week to be recognised as an “intervenor” in the merger proceedings.
"It argued that it is a competitor to WeBuyCars and while it has been called as a witness for the Commission, this status does not afford it sufficient protections over its own interests. The merging parties opposed Weelee’s application."