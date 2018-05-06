CAPE TOWN - Trillian Capital Partners, the company formerly owned by Gupta-linked counterpart Salim Essa are no longer welcome at Melrose Arch in Rosebank, Johannesburg as its lease has been canceled, according to reports.

Property development and investment group Amdec confirmed that it had canceled the lease with Trillian, stating that it is due to a potential for “reputation damage”, according to Business Day.

Amdec managing director Mike Vermaak told Fin24 that Trillian’s lease with them at Melrose Arch was, indeed canceled, with a year left.

“I think what we said was made by the CEO. That is the only statement we have to release. We don’t want to carry on with the subject. It has been reported and announced extensively and we do not have any further comments to make in this regard,” Vermaak told Fin24.

Trillian still feels that wrath of the scandals related to the governance of Eskom under former CEO Brian Molefe, former CFO Anoj Singh and former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

He said the cancellation was considered final and that Amdec had nothing else to say on the matter other than what has been reported and announced.

In March, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) said the R1.2 million donation it received from Trillian was returned last year.

This follows accusations by the EFF that recently appointed state capture commission of inquiry head of investigators, Terrence Nombembe, was compromised as he received cash as SAICA chief executive from Trillian, and should therefore be removed from the commission.

Party leader Julius Malema threatened court action should inquiry chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo not remove Nombembe.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE