Troubled Oceana fires its chief financial officer

Oceana Group, the fishing products group that has faced serious questions about its corporate governance recently, has dismissed its chief financial officer Hajra Karrim, who had been suspended from her post since February.
“Karrim’s departure results from the completion of a disciplinary procedure that resulted in her summarily dismissal based on findings of gross misconduct. The disciplinary process was chaired by a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal,” Oceana’s board said in a statement on Friday.
Ralph Buddle is to continue to serve as interim CFO, while a replacement was being sought for Karrim .
A week before, Oceana’s auditors PwC resigned, citing the lack of an ability to act independently and a strained relationship, Oceana’s publication of its 2021 results were delayed several times, while a forensic investigation had uncovered accounting issues relating to a $4 million (R62.1) insurance claim paid out to Oceana.
Former Oceana chief executive Imran Soomra resigned soon after Karrim’s suspension. Neville Brink was appointed CEO last week.
