Troubled Pembury Lifestyle’s CEO has passed away

TROUBLED Pembury Lifestyle Group, which has been suspended from the JSE over the past two years, has announced that its chief executive, Andrew McLachlan, who had been trying to turn around the ailing education firm, has died. In a very brief Stock Exchange News Statement, the board of directors of Pembury announced that McLachlan had died yesterday.

The cause of death was not stated. “Andrew’s invaluable insights and experience will be sorely missed. The board extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues,” it said. The board said it would convene in due course to discuss changes to the board and its committees, which changes would be communicated to shareholders.

McLachlan, who was suspended as the head of the firm in January 2020 and was investigated for alleged flouting of corporate governance guidelines, was re-appointed as the CEO of Pembury from October 29, 2021. In March this year the firm flagged that McLachlan’s reappointment as CEO had brought about extensive cost-saving measures to Pembury, such as closing non-performing schools; changing various service providers to others with major savings; raising funds for Pembury to settle creditors; reducing unnecessary staff throughout group; and preparing two Pembury properties that were no longer suited for schooling purposes to be put up for sale, with firstly shareholders and JSE approval. This strategy would raise roughly R22 million in cash. It said at that time that the audit and risk committee, together with the board, continued to explore every possible means to complete the audit of the annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021 in order to get the suspension lifted and the shares trading again.

However, Pembury said it required an additional injection of cash to meet the just under R4m audit fee to complete the task. At the time, Pembury advised its shareholders that it took time to turn a business around, particularly during a period where the economic environment was tough due to Covid-19, the various lockdowns, and the economic impact on the country and some of the schools’ parents, through job losses or salary cuts. The turnaround was expected to take another 12 to 18 months.