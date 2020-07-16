Truworths seeks funding as operations take a hit

JOHANNESBURG – Truworths International plans to secure further funding for Office, its troubled UK footwear retailer, as the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in diminished revenue at its South African operations during the year to the end of June. Truworths, which acquired Office in 2015 for $385 million (R6.38bn), told investors in a business update yesterday that it planned to restructure the brand. “The group is in the process of negotiating further funding for the Office business, as well as implementing various restructuring initiatives, including a staff redundancy process and store lease negotiations, to secure the long-term viability of Office,” said Truworths. Office, which had grappled with negative consumer sentiment and Brexit-related issues, recorded a 17.4 percent decline in retail sales to £230m (R4.8 billion) from £279m a year earlier. Truworths said Office’s retail sales for the second half fell 35.5 percent to £79m relative to the £122m in the second half of the prior period.

During the UK lockdown from March 24 to June 14, during which all Office stores across the UK were closed, retail sales were £33m, representing a decrease of 47.4 percent compared to a year earlier.

Truworths said the Covid-19 restrictions hit its Truworths Africa division hard.

“The economic crisis caused by the severe negative impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in diminished revenue, reduced collections and an increase in the doubtful debt provision in respect of the Truworths Africa debtors’ book,” Truworths said.

Gross trade receivables relating to the Truworths, Identity and YDE businesses fell to R5.5 billion from R5.9bn a year earlier, and the number of active accounts decreased 2.3 percent to 2.6 million during the year in review.

Retail sales for the Truworths Africa segment declined 8.7 percent to R12.3bn relative to the prior period’s R13.5bn, with account and cash sales falling 8.4 percent and 9 percent respectively. It said account sales comprised 70 percent, unchanged from a year earlier.

Truworths Africa’s retail sales for the second half of the current period decreased by 23.5 percent to R4.5bn relative to the R5.9bn in the second half of the prior period.

Group retail sales for the current period decreased 9.4 percent to R16.9bn relative to the R18.6bn reported for the 52 weeks ended June 30, 2019.

Truworths account sales comprised 51 percent of group retail sales for the current period, with account and cash sales decreasing by 8.4 percent and 10.5 percent respectively, relative to the prior period.

Truworths was expected to release its financial results for the 52 weeks ended June next month.

Truworths shares rose 3.72 percent on the JSE yesterday to close at R33.19.

