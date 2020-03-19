Trying to contain spread of coronavirus in shopping malls

CAPE TOWN - Two of South Africa’s biggest shopping centre and commercial property companies yesterday outlined the steps they had taken so far to address the growing spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Accelerate, which owns centres such as Fourways Mall and Cedar Square Shopping Centre, has set up a committee of executive and senior managers to monitor the situation, including the implementation of recommendations issued by authorities and health organisations.

Accelerate’s plans included domestic and international travel restrictions and remote working policies for staff.

Service providers had been engaged with, such as cleaning and security contractors, and the hygiene protocol had been expanded and intensified across the property portfolio. Cleaning hours using enhanced disinfectants had been increased, and hand sanitiser was being made available to office staff and shoppers. Some office tenants had opted for self-imposed social isolation and work-from-home policies, but these measures were not expected to impact Accelerate.

There were currently no trading restrictions at shopping centres.