Trying to contain spread of coronavirus in shopping malls
Accelerate, which owns centres such as Fourways Mall and Cedar Square Shopping Centre, has set up a committee of executive and senior managers to monitor the situation, including the implementation of recommendations issued by authorities and health organisations.
Accelerate’s plans included domestic and international travel restrictions and remote working policies for staff.
Service providers had been engaged with, such as cleaning and security contractors, and the hygiene protocol had been expanded and intensified across the property portfolio. Cleaning hours using enhanced disinfectants had been increased, and hand sanitiser was being made available to office staff and shoppers. Some office tenants had opted for self-imposed social isolation and work-from-home policies, but these measures were not expected to impact Accelerate.
There were currently no trading restrictions at shopping centres.
All centre management staff would be issued with alcohol-based hand sanitisers and wipes, gloves and masks.
Attacq, the landlord of Waterfall City and owner of a diversified commercial property portfolio of more than R28 billion, said its retail centres would remain open in the wake of the pandemic, but with an intensified approach to hygiene control measures.
The group had implemented World Health Organisation-recommended sanitisation measures across all its assets.
Some immediate steps included postponing marketing activities that would attract more than 100 people.
