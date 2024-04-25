THE Tshwane Metro says it will continue to disconnect the holders of large power prepayment accounts which hover on negative balances. Last week, it disconnected the Castle Walk building owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), though the management company Mowana Properties paid R1.1 million over two days.

In response to enquiries after the Tshwane yaTima operation, the metro yesterday said large prepayment accounts should be in positive territory and be paid in advance for the current month. The metro warned that it had not achieved its R22.3 billion debt recovery target, and would continue to make disconnections. Tshwane Metro said of the Castle Walk disconnection: "Incorrect payment was only done after the disconnection of the 16th. The prepayment was in arrears for March and advance payment for April. Client is receiving prompts prior from the prepayment portal.“

It said the customer was aware that the account should not run into a negative. Also, the prompts were sent from the portal, so the client had been informed. Tshwane MMC for Finance Jacqui Uys said the exercise targeted about 1 500 business clients owing more than R6bn. According to the latest reports, Tshwane owed Eskom nearly R3.9bn at the end of January. The debt had ballooned from R1.1bn in September 2023.