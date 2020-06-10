Tsogo Sun Gaming's annual profit hit by lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Tsogo Sun Gaming on Tuesday reported a marginal fall in annual core earnings and did not declare a final dividend, as it shuttered its casinos amid nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gambling industry, which counts on air travel and large groups of people in close proximity, is one of the hardest hit from the restrictions imposed from March 27 to check the health crisis.

“The spread of the Covid-19 virus and government’s subsequent regulatory restrictions negatively impacted the business,” it said in a statement.

The owner of Montecasino and theme park Gold Reef City said the focus during the lockdown, which is in its 11th week, has been primarily to eliminate variable operating costs, reduce fixed costs and cancel non-essential and uncommitted capital expenditure in order to reduce its cash burn.

The group has lost about R2 billion ($120 million) in revenue during the lockdown in April and May, which has resulted in an increase in net debt post-year end to about R12 billion, it said.