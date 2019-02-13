MAIA Luxury Resort & Spa in Seychelles won in the Top 25 Hotels in Africa category. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Thirteen Tsogo Sun hotels and resorts have won 19 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards this year in various categories, as voted by world travellers on criteria that include remarkable quality, service and value. MAIA Luxury Resort & Spa in the Seychelles won in the Top 25 Hotels in Africa category; Cabana Beach Resort, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beacon Island Resort, 54 on Bath, and the Palazzo all won in the Top 25 Hotels in South Africa category.

Five properties won in the Top 25 Hotels for Families in Africa category while six Tsogo Sun properties dominated the Top 10 Hotels for Families in South Africa category. Southern Sun Ikoyi won in the Top 10 Hotels for Service in Nigeria; and Southern Sun Abu Dhabi won in the Top 25 Bargain Hotels in UAE.

The Travellers Choice Award winners are based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide. The awards have been running annually since 2002.

Ravi Nadasen, COO for Tsogo Sun hotels, said, "The TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards reflect our guests’ experiences and we place great value on achieving them. Congratulations to the properties that have won these significant awards – our focus throughout the group will continue to be on consistently delivering the highest standards of excellence for the best experiences for our business and leisure travellers at every touchpoint".

Tsogo Sun has a portfolio of over 100 hotels and 13 casino and entertainment destinations throughout South Africa, Africa and the Seychelles.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE