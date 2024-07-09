Tuition to employment: Shoprite Group bursaries offer students chance of a lifetime

The Shoprite Group said it is inviting all high-achieving students with a passion for retail to apply for its comprehensive bursary programme. Students enrolled for degree studies in accounting, biological sciences, information technology, logistics and supply chain, retail business management, food sciences, and agricultural sciences can apply for funding from July 1 to September 30, 2024 for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The bursary covers tuition and on-campus accommodation, and provides a monthly grocery allowance as well as access to the group’s employee wellness programme. Most beneficiaries are offered employment upon graduation and receive on-the-job training to ensure seamless transition into the business where they can explore many career options. Sha-Abaan Slamang, 25, of Malmesbury joined the group in 2021 after the retailer funded his BCom honours degree at Stellenbosch University.

Sha-Abaan Slamang. Image: Supplied His journey has taken him from logistics to his current role of data analyst at ShopriteX, the group’s innovation hub. “The first time I applied for the bursary, I didn’t get it. Coming from a single-parent household I needed the funding, so I refused to give up. When I finally got the call, I was ecstatic because I could pursue my post-grad studies. “I’m grateful that Shoprite afforded me these opportunities. I work in a team that is supportive and takes my growth seriously,” Slamang said.

Chartered accountant Ghea Warnich, 26, of Durbanville is settling into her new role as third party financial manager just five months after completing her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) articles. The group funded her B accounting and honours degree at Stellenbosch University. “My training truly shaped me to be the professional that I am. It’s hard work, but it made me more resilient and I am a better manager because of it. It’s a fast-paced industry which is constantly discovering new ways to improve the customer’s life,” Warnich said. The group is the largest private-sector employer in South Africa.