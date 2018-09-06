File Photo: AP
JOHANNESBURG - South African chicken fast food restaurant, KFC hosted an event today, where they handed out their new "dunked burger"  to those in attendance, including some celebrities. 

By the afternoon, the hashtag, #DunkedBurger was trending on Twitter, with people sharing their thoughts on KFC's new burger. Many social media users apppeared to call out KFC on their campaign. 

Take a look at what some people had to say about it: 






- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 