@KFCSA you really should have taken those #DunkedBurger you are handing out to Celebs for lunch to the #JoburgFire and handed them out to the brave EMS fighters, battling the blaze in #JhbCbd.hmmm
— Sindi (@lukhelesindi) September 6, 2018
FOMO got me thinking I should pass by @KFCSA after work and get myself one of these #DunkedBurger 😩
— For My. Conscience 🐻 (@its_Novl) September 6, 2018
#DunkedBurger is trending. pic.twitter.com/UutC6QbdSo
— Sizakele Mthembu (@Syzaae) September 6, 2018
@KFCSA how does one secure a #DunkedBurger invite? I think yall should invite more local people becuz we really are the ones who buy your food not these celebrities yall invite😑
— Khethiwe's daughter (@zamazophilazn) September 6, 2018
Are we gonna have proper reviews of the #DunkedBurger or is "imnandi" and "it's delicious" all we are going to get out of this meet up? pic.twitter.com/mQHqPe9Gfl
— Lebo (@lebo_070) September 6, 2018
Today we're hosting a couple of our fam for a delicious slam-dunk experience! #DunkedBurger pic.twitter.com/ZUIJo43JGV
— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 6, 2018
So I am the only South African who hasn't had this KFC #DunkedBurger
I just need someone to give me an honest opinion.what is it dunked in?
— EverythingMedia&PR 🇿🇦 (@MsYonwaba) September 5, 2018
what's going on @KFCSA.are we getting free burgers #DunkedBurger pic.twitter.com/PX0c2hOy4Z
— LE.top7 (@mphidie) September 6, 2018