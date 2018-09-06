



By the afternoon, the hashtag, #DunkedBurger was trending on Twitter, with people sharing their thoughts on KFC's new burger. Many social media users apppeared to call out KFC on their campaign.





Take a look at what some people had to say about it:









@KFCSA you really should have taken those #DunkedBurger you are handing out to Celebs for lunch to the #JoburgFire and handed them out to the brave EMS fighters, battling the blaze in #JhbCbd.hmmm — Sindi (@lukhelesindi) September 6, 2018





FOMO got me thinking I should pass by @KFCSA after work and get myself one of these #DunkedBurger 😩 — For My. Conscience 🐻 (@its_Novl) September 6, 2018





@KFCSA how does one secure a #DunkedBurger invite? I think yall should invite more local people becuz we really are the ones who buy your food not these celebrities yall invite😑 — Khethiwe's daughter (@zamazophilazn) September 6, 2018





Are we gonna have proper reviews of the #DunkedBurger or is "imnandi" and "it's delicious" all we are going to get out of this meet up? pic.twitter.com/mQHqPe9Gfl — Lebo (@lebo_070) September 6, 2018

Today we're hosting a couple of our fam for a delicious slam-dunk experience! #DunkedBurger pic.twitter.com/ZUIJo43JGV — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 6, 2018

So I am the only South African who hasn't had this KFC #DunkedBurger



I just need someone to give me an honest opinion.what is it dunked in? — EverythingMedia&PR 🇿🇦 (@MsYonwaba) September 5, 2018





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

JOHANNESBURG - South African chicken fast food restaurant, KFC hosted an event today, where they handed out their new "dunked burger" to those in attendance, including some celebrities.