CAPE TOWN - Twitter followers have shown their disdain and absolute frustration over the grounding of South African Express's aircraft.

Earlier today the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended SA express's operating permits. The decision means that South African Express will effectively be grounded.

The company said in a statement that it has suspended the airline's operator’s certificate, its maintenance organisation approvals and the certificates of airworthiness of nine of its 21 aircraft.

In order for SA Express to regain its permits, it has to reapply and obtain approvals from the relevant institutions.

Currently trending on Twitter is the hashtag #SAAExpress and users are mainly concerned about what will happen if they have flights tomorrow and whether or not they will get a refund.

Users have long been unhappy with SA express and said was about time that the suspension happened.

Here are what users had to say:

Yhuuuuuuuuu, SA express pic.twitter.com/BgfqeIWoGS — Love Is Cursed By Monogamy (@TinyikoSAYS) May 24, 2018

.and still we wait for someone to go to jail #Corruption SAA SA Express Hawks .... make the list bigger — chris (@Chris_Le_Beu) May 24, 2018

Comrades have run SA Express to the ground. Literally.😁😁 — Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) May 24, 2018

This SA Express matter is so concerning. For you to get shutdown as an airline is too deep for words! Have we been flying in coffins in the sky?! 😳😢 — Mpho Letsholonyane (@MphoMaboi) May 24, 2018

Wait.so SA Express is no longer operational due to safety reasons? It's about damn time. Do you know how many times I've recited the Our Father while seated in that flying coffin? #SAExpress #SAA #Mango pic.twitter.com/K7LvFgYSsS — Sheilan Clarke (@_Sheilan_) May 24, 2018

A merger of SAA,SA Express & Mango on the horizon.Brilliant thinking by the 1 & only @pravingordhan. pic.twitter.com/TEox2DkksH — Lui (@LudoMuya) May 24, 2018

When the #DA and their wealthy white South Africans hear the news that SA Express has been grounded.@ThabisoTema #PowerDrive pic.twitter.com/9mgOIgYj2U — Mthetheleli (@Nxuba_Rhudulu) May 24, 2018

If SA Express is not safe to fly with, there's a high likely hood SAA is also unsafe — El Jefe (@Black_LAURENT) May 24, 2018

Why did this SAA, SA Express & Mango merger take so long... — Thato (@JustThato) May 24, 2018

SAA Express has also reached out via a statement and has said passengers would be accommodated.

Hi, for queries please contact SA Express directly at



Toll Free number: 0800 214 774

International Dialling: +27 11 978 6699

Website: https://t.co/yiD9OmYuJz #CareTeam — FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) May 24, 2018





DODGY DEAL

Earlier today Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed that SA Express paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

Gordhan announced a new board for SA Express earlier today and said, "an intervention team, the technical support team and the new board will work together to bring stability to the airline."

Tryphosa Ramano is the chairperson of the board which includes Ronald Lamola, Thulani Kgomo, Thandiwe January-McLean, Kugan Thaver, Bongisiwe Mpondo, Hlengiwe Thandeka Makhathini, Thabi Leoka and Ahmed Bassa. The term of the former board expired on May 21.

Gordhan said at a media briefing in Cape Town he was compelled to send in an intervention team last week to find out what was happening at the airline following the suspension of several executive managers on allegations of corruption.

Gordhan revealed that within four days of starting work, his intervention team had discovered two 'dodgy' contracts.

MERGER

Gordhan also announced that South African Airways (SAA), SA Express and Mango will be merged into one enitity.

“Bringing the airlines together and rationalising their routes and important. Rationalising the kind of aircraft needed at a particular time and day – that’s the experience we’re beginning to learn from airlines around the world,” he said.

“It’s that synergy and savings. Our net guess is that by putting the airlines together, we can go through a transition period where there are going to be difficulties.

“If you have something dysfunctional and (you) try to sell it, you will get little for it. The real challenge is putting the right people in the right places both on boards and management teams, and having the right oversight,” he said.

