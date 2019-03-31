Airports Company South Africa’s airports serving Cape Town and Durban have been named Africa’s best in the 2019 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Photo: File

DURBAN - Airports Company South Africa’s airports serving Cape Town and Durban have been named Africa’s best in the 2019 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The awards were presented to Airports Company South Africa at an event in London.

Air travellers voted Cape Town International Airport the Best Airport in Africa. This is the fourth year running that Cape Town International Airport secured this award and the Airport has been previously recognised in the Skytrax Awards on multiple occasions.

King Shaka International Airport in Durban won this year’s award for Best Regional Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff in Africa serving 5-10 million passengers. The airport has also been recognised previously in the Skytrax awards.

Bongiwe Mbomvu, Airports Company South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive, "We are very proud of Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport for again achieving top honours. These accolades affirm the dedication and continued efforts of our staff in creating a memorable airport experience for local and international travellers".

The 2019 Skytrax World Airports Awards are a measurement of customer satisfaction across airports globally. The awards are administered independently and based on surveys of passenger opinion.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards began in 1999 and are based on over 100 customer nationalities participating in a passenger survey.

Travellers from across the globe take part in the airport customer satisfaction survey to decide award winners. This year they received 13.73 million eligible entries from passengers across the globe.

The awards focus on delivering a customer survey and an airport awards process that is independent, impartial and global.

A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own personal choices as to which airport they consider to be the best.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE