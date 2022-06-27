Tyikwe to head Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

The board of GS1 South Africa, trading as the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), said yesterday that it had appointed Zinhle Tyikwe as CEO with effect from July 1. Tyikwe, who is currently the CGCSA executive in charge of Human Resources and Communications, takes over from Gwarega Mangozhe, who is leaving at the end of June to pursue other interests.

The CGCSA is an industry association representing more than 9 000 member companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The sector represented by the CGCSA contributes R1 trillion to the R5trl annual gross domestic product (roughly 20 percent of economic production) and employs 2.5 million people, which account for 16 percent of the country’s total formal labour force. CGCSA’s role is mostly to advocate and lobby on behalf of its members with relevant government departments and structures such as local governments on policy and regulatory matters that affect our sector, in particular, and the wider economy in general.

Gareth Ackerman, the co-chair of the CGCSA, said Tyikwe’s appointment would ensure continuity of the organisation’s mandate and activities and also further consolidate the success of the CGCSA in lobbying on regulatory, trade and policy matters affecting its members. “She will continue with the successful leadership that the CGCSA has enjoyed under the departing CEO, Gwarega Mangozhe, who has been instrumental in positioning the CGCSA as a voice of the FMCG sector in SA. We wish Gwarega all the best in his future endeavours,” said Ackerman. BUSINESS REPORT