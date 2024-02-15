TymeBank and TFG partnership reaches 1 million customer milestone

The strategic partnership between TymeBank and TFG (The Foschini Group) has made significant progress since its official launch in January 2023, acquiring 1 million bank account customers in just over a year.

Through the TymeBank TFG Money bank account, which can be opened at a kiosk in more than 500 TFG stores nationwide, customers have direct and convenient access to highly affordable transactional banking and the most competitive savings interest rates in the market.

TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker said: “This milestone is testament to the success of TymeBank’s partnership model, which has been an integral part of our strategy since we launched. The TymeBank and TFG brands are a solid fit and we are seeing the benefit of leveraging our respective resources and expertise, to present a unique banking proposition for consumers. It’s retail banking innovation at its best, and there is more to come.”

Jane Fisher, group director of Financial Services at TFG, said: “The partnership with TymeBank has allowed TFG to quickly and effectively offer our customers an extended suite of financial products and services. There’s a great alignment between the co-branded product set and TFG’s loyal shopper base. We’re incredibly excited about reaching the 1-million customer mark on our “purple bank accounts”, in a relatively short time, and see this as just the first of many partnership milestones that we will be celebrating.”