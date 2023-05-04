Tyre Recycling Industry Association of SA launched

In a bid to repurpose used tyres efficiently, an independent tyre recycling body, the Tyre Recycling Industry Association of South Africa (Triasa), was launched recently. The body is the first independent tyre recycling body in the country and seeks to unite the different elements of tyre recycling in South Africa.

This as the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference, an established association, is the official industry body and trade association of the local tyre manufacturers. Triasa is made up of members which are companies or entities that are involved in the processing of waste tyres and employ either the primary recycling technologies currently in use – mechanical or ambient grinding of tyres and pyrolysis (decomposition at high temperatures) of tyres and pre-processing, shredding and baling. "All members of Triasa are required to prove that they are processing waste tyre material, be registered with the Waste Bureau, and have supply agreements in place," it said.

Triasa founder and CEO of Mathe Group, the Hammarsdale-based truck tyre recycling operation, Mehran Zarrebini, said in a statement yesterday that the body came at a critical time for the local economy and the environment. “Our aim is to unite the different elements of tyre recycling in South Africa and to provide a forum for discussion, knowledge exchange, and collaboration on pressing issues within the industry. “Our priority, as Triasa, is to foster the growth of the tyre recycling industry, promoting a circular economy and reducing South Africa's dependency on imported rubber".

According to Zarrebini, the road towards efficiently repurposing used tyres, which pose health and environmental risks, has been rocky in South Africa. "The Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of South Africa (Reisa) was established in 2013, with the primary goal of creating an environmentally friendly waste tyre management solution. Unfortunately, it was suspended in 2017 following allegations of mismanagement, corruption and financial irregularities. Minimal recycling has continued since then," he said. Despite this, Zarrebini said he was confident that, as a registered stakeholder in the lead-up to the imminent finalisation of the Section 29 Integrated Waste Tyre Plan, Triasa could make an important contribution to this new strategy, not only helping to whittle away the ever-growing stockpile of waste tyres, but also to create entrepreneurial and manufacturing opportunities as well as employment.

He said Triasa's primary objectives were three-fold; encouraging Green Public Procurement (GPP) and supporting the circular economy by promoting the use of Recycled Tyre Material (RTM) in applications such as road resurfacing, construction, and infrastructure projects; stimulating the use of recycled content in new products to replace imported rubber and supporting research in tyre recycling. This would foster innovation in end-market applications for RTMs to expand their potential use and create new opportunities within the industry. “I believe very strongly that the industry should foster and nurture a strong relationship with the government concerning the implementation and management of the tyre waste management plan of South Africa.

"We believe that the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries and Triasa share common goals in safeguarding our environment and ensuring compliance of the waste tyre industry in South Africa,” he said. Zarrebini said the disposal of waste tyres was an international challenge. "In 2021, global tyre production was estimated to be 1 900 000000 units. This included tyres for on and off-road vehicles and equipment.

“The rule of thumb to estimate potential tyre arisings is one-for-one. For each tyre placed on the market – as original or replacement equipment –one tyre will reach the end of its road life. From then, they will be defined as waste,” he said. Zarrebini said the global tyre waste pile also included rejects. "Waste tyre statistics in South Africa are difficult to come by, posing a challenge for those devising a waste tyre plan. Although some role-players provide accurate data, others have almost no record-keeping systems". He said this emphasised the need for a national audit on waste tyres in South Africa.