Uasa blamed Implats for forcing 95 of its members, comprising managers and supervisors, to stay home during the strike for the duration of the bruising strike. In 2014 Amcu led 70000 members in a wage strike at South Africa’s biggest platinum producers Implats, Anglo American Platinum, and Lonmin.
The court ruled that any leave days forced on to Level D employees during the strike was unlawful and ordered that the lost leave days, in some cases up to 103 days per employee, be reinstated with immediate effect.
Uasa spokesperson, Stanford Mazhindu, said that the court ruling was a major victory.
“Uasa is pleased with the Labour Court judgment, it has been 6 years since the beginning of this case and we are pleased to have gotten our members the judgment they truly deserve,” said Mazhindu.