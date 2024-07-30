Uber drivers not buying into three-year rule for new cars

Uber drivers are still to challenge the South African division of the global e-hailing service on its stipulation for a three-year age limit for cars on entry onto the platform as the company clarified its requirement as only applying to new entrants. The global e-hailing service said the guideline not only helps contribute to the safety of both riders and drivers, but also helps ensure that the quality of the vehicles available on the platform remains high.

The clarification on Monday came as the e-hailing service came under criticism as the standard period for hire-purchase agreements on new vehicles was five years, raising concerns there would not be sufficient period to pay off a brand-new vehicle on hire-purchase. The rule means that, as of 2024, only 2021 vehicle models and newer are eligible to drive on the platform for all ride types in the country, including UberX, UberGo, Uber Comfort and UberXL. “There is no expectation that drivers will replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years. It is a requirement for new drivers signing up to the platform for the very first time to have a vehicle that is not older than three years,” Uber South Africa said.

“However, that vehicle can operate on our platform for up to eight years, in line with international standards.” The South African Ride Hailing Association (SARIDEHA), which champions the interests of e-hailing owners and driver partners and is the watchdog of all the stakeholders including the e-hailing app companies, government and the E-hailing Partners Council, said it still rejected the requirement and was in the process of consolidating its grievances to address management of the e-hailing company. SARIDEHA chairperson, Ndabezinhle Khoza, said the three-year requirement still made life difficult for operators, particularly in the luxury Uber Black and Uber Lux segment, which used expensive models including Audi and Mercedes Benz.

“We are still rejecting this requirement because the prices of these cars are very high and the rates that Uber sets are very low. The comfort, safety and efficiency of a 2014 and 2021 luxury cars are the same, especially if it is well maintained,” Khoza said. “Perhaps in some cases with the smaller models of cars like your Toyotas and VWs it could be understandable but on the main, the requirement makes it more difficult.” Khoza also said Uber had not formally addressed the various driver representation groups utilising the platform because it took advantage of the fragmentation of associations in the industry.

“It is hard to organise for now. We are still consulting and trying to get together to approach Uber on this requirement but we are too fragmented and they know it. Gauteng is the only province that has a fully fledged forum. We were working on forming a national council,” Khoza said. A Fairwork Project study, driven by Oxford University, on the harsh conditions and current state of SA’s gig workers earlier this year found that working conditions for gig workers, including e-hailing drivers, were fraught with safety and security concerns, non-unionisation, racism and xenophobia, researcher Tobias Stutter said. “Hoping to avoid these situations, some drivers reject rides to dangerous areas or at certain times of the day. However, with the current cost-of-living crisis taking a toll on their already limited earnings, platform workers are being compelled to take more risks than they would normally do.”

In another development, Khoza said there still had not been any movement or consultation with drivers on the implementation of the amended National Land Transport Act (NLTA) which is expected to allow e-hailing drivers to apply for operating licences like other forms of public transport service in the country. The changes to the NLTA are a huge deal for South Africa’s e-hailing services, as it is a matter that has been on the books for more than 13 years. Under the new ruling, e-hailing apps will no longer be required to use charter permits and meter taxi operating licences but would provide a a new category of operating licence adapted to the technology. The new legislation also introduces new obligations for e-hailing services to prevent illegal operators on their platforms with a penalty of up to R100 000 for non-compliance.