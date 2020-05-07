Uber Eats launches new feature to allow customers to share and track orders

DURBAN - Uber Eats has launched a new feature in the Uber Eats app that allows customers to easily send treats and share the status of a delivery with a simple tracking link.

Whether Eaters are looking to surprise their Mom with doughnuts/cakes for Mother’s Day or brighten their day with their favourite meal, sending food to loved ones couldn’t be easier. With Uber Eats shareable, real-time tracking system, the person on the other side of the order can watch as their order arrives, and be ready to accept it upon delivery.

Ailyssa Pretorius, General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa said, "We’re using our platform to help ensure families can still celebrate the moments that matter. That could be sending your mom’s favourite chocolates her way or even a pizza to brighten someone's day. You can cover both using the Uber Eats app and selecting their house as the delivery address".

Uber Eats is making the process of sending, and receiving, a special delivery possible anywhere Uber Eats is available. Eaters can continue to social distance and spread love across the provinces (without breaking restrictions) with the tap of a button.

"We hope you’ll share your love of food with the special people in your life, wherever they may be" concluded Ailyssa