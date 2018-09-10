In the event of injury or death while on an Uber trip, Chubb Insurance will provide insurance to the value of R200 000 per person. This is an increase from the R50 000 in cover the firm offered previously. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – Uber in partnership with Chubb insurance offers riders protection while they are in an Uber.

Additionally, the firm has announced that it would be increasing the amount of cover for riders.

"These insurance protections are provided to you at no cost because we believe that it is the right thing to do. We continue to look for ways to do more to ensure your safety on the road, and fulfill our goal of being a reliable, affordable, and safe transportation option," said Uber in a statement.

In the event of injury or death while on an Uber trip, Chubb Insurance will provide insurance to the value of R200 000 per person. This is an increase from the R50 000 in cover the firm offered previously.

In addition to the injury and death cover Chubb Insurance will also cover the loss or damage of personal possessions up to R2 500 should an accident occur on the trip.

The following will be covered:

Reimbursement for emergency medical expenses up to R50 000 and an immediate lump sum payment of R1 500

Accidental Death Benefit of R200 000 and R15 000 to cover burial expenses will be reimbursed

Permanent Disability of up to R200 000 (the amount depends on the severity of the disability)

Daily Confinement Payment – a daily amount for each 24-hour period of Hospital confinement up to a maximum period of 30-days (first 24 hours confinement is not covered)

Lost or damaged passenger goods up to R2 500



In the event of an accident, riders can contact Uber 24/7 through the app or through Uber’s Incident Response Call Backline.

This increased cover is free and has been in effect since August 1.

"We have also partnered with Road Cover, who will provide legal assistance to drivers and other third parties for claims submitted to the Road Accident Fund," said Uber in a statement.

Road Cover will provide users with free legal assistance and representation for claims submitted to the Road Accident Fund.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE