According to the company, the fare increase will also allow for it to invest further in existing technology – with improvements recently introduced to help keep users safer on the road. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Uber South Africa has sent out an emailed statement announcing that it will be increasing the price of their fare by 5 percent which will take effect from today the 7th of December 2018.

From 7 December 2018, fares in South Africa will increase by 5%. The new pricing means that we can help provide improved economic opportunities for driver-partners, as well as a safer, more reliable service for riders. Find out more: https://t.co/x7RmBKOO83 pic.twitter.com/UdTrP6uXuZ — Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) December 7, 2018

For example, Uber stated that it will mean that the per kilometre cost on your uberX and uberXL trips in Cape Town will change from R7.00 to R7.50.

Uber said in a statement: "While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for drivers, as well as an affordable option for riders."

According to the company, the fare increase will also allow for it to invest further in existing technology – with improvements recently introduced to help keep users safer on the road.

The improvements listed in the statement are as follows:

Emergency assistance button: this feature allows you to call for emergency assistance directly from the app.



Trusted Contacts: you’re now able to select up to 5 loved ones as ‘Trusted Contacts’ and can choose to be prompted to share trip details with them during every ride - with a single tap.



Rider insurance coverage: In the unfortunate event of death or disability while on-trip, your benefit is now fixed at R200,000 per person.

" We believe that this small increase will help make the Uber app even more efficient in your city. The fares remain competitive, and we remain committed to offering a high-quality service to everyone in South Africa," said Uber.





On Twitter, South African users expressed their unhappiness towards the news. Some users stated that they will now delete the app and rather use its rival service Taxify.





Here is what they had to say:





Fifty cents on R7.50? My calculator tells me that is a SEVEN per cent increase. @Uber_RSA — 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘧 𝘍𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘦 (@seaef) December 7, 2018







Okay, thanks. *deletes app* — thank u, next (@yungunkl_) December 7, 2018



After a petrol price DECREASE? Nah, this doesn’t make sense. & 5%? Nah. Economic opportunities should come from Uber as a company, not the customers. We already do that by merely supporting the Uber concept. #uber needs to rethink it’s game plan otherwise #taxify it will be 👍🏽 — ∞ Dilona Somai ∞ (@DilonaNaicker) December 7, 2018



we're taxifying now chief. sala le increase ya hao. — olexm (@groovyxlucky) December 7, 2018



Taxify it is. Thank you for your service 👊🏽 — Alan Harper 🏃🏽‍♂️🏋🏽‍♂️🚵🏾‍♂️ (@Allendinho) December 7, 2018



Conveniently before the festive season starts so their surge charges can bankrupt us.



Also, “Safer services for riders”?! 😂😂 — Taahira Kimmie (@taahira_k) December 7, 2018



Did you not increase fees not so long ago! After charging ppl ridiculous amounts over the weekend. Do you not think this is unnecessary? — Thandokazi®♊ (@EcoNjikz) December 7, 2018





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



