Uber will continue to run during certain times for essential travel only

DURBAN - E-hailing company Uber has announced that it will allow customers to use the service during certain times for essential travel only.

“In accordance with the measures announced by Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula on 25 March 2020 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Uber will still be able to operate daily across South Africa between 5am to 9am and 4pm to 8pm, during the 21-day national lockdown for essential travel only" said an Uber spokesperson.

The company said that they will remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

"The health and safety of our community comes first, and we will do our best to support drivers, our community and essential staff during these unprecedented times," said an Uber spokesperson.

The company has introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary” in app messaging. Riders using the service for non essential travel are responsible for arranging supporting documentation.