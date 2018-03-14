INTERNATIONAL - Uber’s food delivery service Uber Eats is expanding to over 100 cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

For the first time, the service will launch in places such as Ireland, Egypt, Kenya, Ukraine, Romania, and the Czech Republic, along with previously announced markets around the globe, a spokesperson confirmed.

The service will launch in around 40 new cities in the UK and 35 new cities in France.

Currently, Uber Eats operates in 200 cities around the globe, including in locations where Uber’s primary ride-hailing service has yet to launch.

Over the last year, Uber Eats has been a relative bright spot for the troubled ride-hail company.

While Uber’s reputation took it on the chin, Uber Eats has prospered under Jason Droege, who runs Uber Everything, the portion of the business not focused on ride-hailing. The number of trips by Uber Eats drivers grew more than 24 times between March 2016 and March 2017, according to The New York Times.

The food delivery service is profitable in about a quarter of the markets in which it operates, according to the Financial Times.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE