Uber’s new package delivery service costs a minimum of R25

DURBAN - Uber Connect, is a new feature that will allow users to send packages to through the Uber app. The feature was launched in April and was first available in 25 cities in Australia, Mexico, and the US. Uber Connect is currently available in four South African cities including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth. This feature provides a cost-effective, on-demand delivery solution for family and friends. Users will be provided with an upfront price so they know the cost before even sending their package. Below is breakdown of the cost of Uber Connect:

1. Booking fee: R10

2. Per Km: R5.45

3. Minimum Fare: R25

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “We have been working tirelessly to find innovative ways to leverage our technology to make it easier than ever to send packages or items while unlocking additional earning opportunities for drivers on our platform”.

According to Uber, during this challenging time, it wanted to help people with a cost-effective on-demand delivery solution that allows them to send packages.

How it works:

1. Select Connect in the Uber app, agree to the terms and conditions, confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items, and request a delivery

2. Reply to the message you’ll receive in the Uber app asking for the recipient’s name and any special delivery instructions for your delivery partner.

3. Meet the delivery partner outside and load your package into their motorbike topbox*

4. Share the trip with your recipient so they can track the trip and meet the delivery partner outside to retrieve the package from the delivery partner.

Uber Connect will follows all the relevant hygiene and safety protocols. Senders and recipients will also need to follow a checklist to ensure social distancing measures are followed.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE