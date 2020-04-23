UIF comes to rescue of SAA, SA Express workers with April salaries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express employees will heave a sigh of relief as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has come to their rescue once again to pay their April salaries.

This comes as SAA unions rejected the collective agreement from the airline’s business rescue practitioners for mass retrenchments of 4 700 workers after the government declined their request for R10 billion funding.

SA Express, on the other hand, told employees that it would not be able to pay salaries for April unless it obtains financial support from the Covid-19 Unemployment ‌Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).





UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping confirmed that the Fund had made a payment to SA Express this past weekend to enable the airline to pay salaries for April.





“I’ve been in engagement with the management of SA Express and the whole SAA group. They fall within the ambit of the Covid-19 [TERS] process, and we are processing their claim,” Maruping told SAfm’s [email protected] today.





“I think we may have paid them already. On Sunday I think we paid SA Express and I think in the next two days we will be paying the other bit of SA Technical and South African Airways itself.”





“But what I need to caution, we are only paying for the lockdown period which only includes the two days in March and the rest of the month of April.”





Distressed SAA and SA Express workers had been pleading with the government on social media platforms to assist them as they were facing an uncertain future over their salaries.





This will be the second time that the UIF bails out SA Express as it paid March salaries for the airline's workers.





SAA workers were also uncertain if they would get paid this month as the proposed collective agreement was supposed to be signed this week, giving effect to the retrenchment of the airline's entire workforce by end of the month in exchange for unguaranteed severance packages.





The Covid-19 TERS is a scheme to assist affected workers for three months through existing benefits including illness, reduced work time, retrenchment as companies face a downturn due to the coronavirus.





The UIF had already paid out R1.6 billion in TERS benefits as at Tuesday and continues to pay the claims as they are being submitted.





In February, SA Express was placed under business rescue due to financial pressures following years of poor management.





SA Express business rescue practitioners have said that the airline was facing "a myriad of financial and operational challenges". These include "the adverse operational challenges that the company faced in the last months, exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the domestic and global airline industry





The airline’s rescuers have been at loggerheads with the government after applying to have SA Express provisionally liquidated as the Department of Public Enterprises decline to give them a R350 million post-commencement finance to save the airline.



